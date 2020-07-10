Rent Calculator
Last updated November 28 2019 at 10:15 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7930 GILMORE AVE
7930 Gilmore Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7930 Gilmore Avenue, Rosedale, MD 21237
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
ice maker
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
The Tax Record is Wrong about the Living Space in this home. Total Remodel 3 Bedroom,1 Full bath, Rancher,unfinished basement with walk out. Lots of parking and a large back yard. NO SMOKERS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7930 GILMORE AVE have any available units?
7930 GILMORE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Rosedale, MD
.
What amenities does 7930 GILMORE AVE have?
Some of 7930 GILMORE AVE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan.
Amenities section
.
Is 7930 GILMORE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7930 GILMORE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7930 GILMORE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7930 GILMORE AVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Rosedale
.
Does 7930 GILMORE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 7930 GILMORE AVE offers parking.
Does 7930 GILMORE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7930 GILMORE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7930 GILMORE AVE have a pool?
No, 7930 GILMORE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7930 GILMORE AVE have accessible units?
No, 7930 GILMORE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7930 GILMORE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7930 GILMORE AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7930 GILMORE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7930 GILMORE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
