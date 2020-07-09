All apartments in Rosedale
Find more places like 6153 RADECKE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rosedale, MD
/
6153 RADECKE AVENUE
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

6153 RADECKE AVENUE

6153 Radecke Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rosedale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6153 Radecke Avenue, Rosedale, MD 21206

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Home shows very well, natural light through out the entire home , large bedrooms , fully finished basement , hardwood floors. are among the many amenities this home has .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6153 RADECKE AVENUE have any available units?
6153 RADECKE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosedale, MD.
Is 6153 RADECKE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6153 RADECKE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6153 RADECKE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6153 RADECKE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosedale.
Does 6153 RADECKE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 6153 RADECKE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 6153 RADECKE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6153 RADECKE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6153 RADECKE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6153 RADECKE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6153 RADECKE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6153 RADECKE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6153 RADECKE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6153 RADECKE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6153 RADECKE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6153 RADECKE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosedale Gardens
6709 Havenoak Rd
Rosedale, MD 21237
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr
Rosedale, MD 21237
Franklin Square
100 Lionhead Ct
Rosedale, MD 21237
Ridge View Apartment Homes
5 Maidstone Ct
Rosedale, MD 21237
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way
Rosedale, MD 21237
Park East
2022 Kelbourne Rd
Rosedale, MD 21237

Similar Pages

Rosedale 1 BedroomsRosedale 2 Bedrooms
Rosedale Apartments with ParkingRosedale Dog Friendly Apartments
Rosedale Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MD
Adelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDWhite Marsh, MDForestville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University