5674 Leiden Rd
Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:36 AM

5674 Leiden Rd

5674 Leiden Road · No Longer Available
Location

5674 Leiden Road, Rosedale, MD 21206

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this end of group rowhome located in Rosedale, MD! This home has so many great features that you will love! Gorgeous flooring all throughout the home, separate living and dining area, updated kitchen, equipped with brand new appliances, fenced in yard, finished basement, laundry area inclusive of washer and dryer and so much more! Easy access to major routes!

Call us now to set an appointment to view this home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

*Virtual showings now available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5674 Leiden Rd have any available units?
5674 Leiden Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosedale, MD.
What amenities does 5674 Leiden Rd have?
Some of 5674 Leiden Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5674 Leiden Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5674 Leiden Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5674 Leiden Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5674 Leiden Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5674 Leiden Rd offer parking?
No, 5674 Leiden Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5674 Leiden Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5674 Leiden Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5674 Leiden Rd have a pool?
No, 5674 Leiden Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5674 Leiden Rd have accessible units?
No, 5674 Leiden Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5674 Leiden Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5674 Leiden Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5674 Leiden Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5674 Leiden Rd has units with air conditioning.

