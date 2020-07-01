5674 Leiden Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Check out this end of group rowhome located in Rosedale, MD! This home has so many great features that you will love! Gorgeous flooring all throughout the home, separate living and dining area, updated kitchen, equipped with brand new appliances, fenced in yard, finished basement, laundry area inclusive of washer and dryer and so much more! Easy access to major routes!



Call us now to set an appointment to view this home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



*Virtual showings now available!