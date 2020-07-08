All apartments in Rosedale
5601 Leiden Rd #3C

5601 Leiden Road · No Longer Available
Location

5601 Leiden Road, Rosedale, MD 21206

Amenities

(RLNE5767950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5601 Leiden Rd #3C have any available units?
5601 Leiden Rd #3C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosedale, MD.
Is 5601 Leiden Rd #3C currently offering any rent specials?
5601 Leiden Rd #3C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5601 Leiden Rd #3C pet-friendly?
No, 5601 Leiden Rd #3C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosedale.
Does 5601 Leiden Rd #3C offer parking?
No, 5601 Leiden Rd #3C does not offer parking.
Does 5601 Leiden Rd #3C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5601 Leiden Rd #3C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5601 Leiden Rd #3C have a pool?
No, 5601 Leiden Rd #3C does not have a pool.
Does 5601 Leiden Rd #3C have accessible units?
No, 5601 Leiden Rd #3C does not have accessible units.
Does 5601 Leiden Rd #3C have units with dishwashers?
No, 5601 Leiden Rd #3C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5601 Leiden Rd #3C have units with air conditioning?
No, 5601 Leiden Rd #3C does not have units with air conditioning.

