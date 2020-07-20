All apartments in Rosedale
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:25 AM

215 PHILADELPHIA AVENUE

215 Philadelphia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

215 Philadelphia Avenue, Rosedale, MD 21237

Amenities

parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
VERY WELL MAINTAINED 3BR, 2BA WATERFRONT HOME ON BACK RIVER, AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 PHILADELPHIA AVENUE have any available units?
215 PHILADELPHIA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosedale, MD.
Is 215 PHILADELPHIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
215 PHILADELPHIA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 PHILADELPHIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 215 PHILADELPHIA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosedale.
Does 215 PHILADELPHIA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 215 PHILADELPHIA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 215 PHILADELPHIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 PHILADELPHIA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 PHILADELPHIA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 215 PHILADELPHIA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 215 PHILADELPHIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 215 PHILADELPHIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 215 PHILADELPHIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 PHILADELPHIA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 PHILADELPHIA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 PHILADELPHIA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
