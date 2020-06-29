All apartments in Rosedale
Find more places like 2008 WILHELM AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rosedale, MD
/
2008 WILHELM AVENUE
Last updated March 7 2020 at 7:13 AM

2008 WILHELM AVENUE

2008 Wilhelm Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rosedale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2008 Wilhelm Avenue, Rosedale, MD 21237

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOME. KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERS AND PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE! Call or email to find out about our other rentals: 443-844-1020 or leasing@themdteam.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 WILHELM AVENUE have any available units?
2008 WILHELM AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosedale, MD.
Is 2008 WILHELM AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2008 WILHELM AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 WILHELM AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2008 WILHELM AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosedale.
Does 2008 WILHELM AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2008 WILHELM AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2008 WILHELM AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 WILHELM AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 WILHELM AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2008 WILHELM AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2008 WILHELM AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2008 WILHELM AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 WILHELM AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 WILHELM AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2008 WILHELM AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2008 WILHELM AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way
Rosedale, MD 21237
Rosedale Gardens
6709 Havenoak Rd
Rosedale, MD 21237
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr
Rosedale, MD 21237
Ridge View Apartment Homes
5 Maidstone Ct
Rosedale, MD 21237
Franklin Square
100 Lionhead Ct
Rosedale, MD 21237
Park East
2022 Kelbourne Rd
Rosedale, MD 21237

Similar Pages

Rosedale 1 BedroomsRosedale 2 Bedrooms
Rosedale Apartments with ParkingRosedale Dog Friendly Apartments
Rosedale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MD
Adelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDWhite Marsh, MDForestville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University