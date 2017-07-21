1418 ROSEWICK AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher ice maker oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Well maintained, adorable cape cod on a huge lot with private driveway. Hardwood floors throughout. Minutes to both 695 and 95. Close to shopping, restaurants. Looking for cozy and comfortable, then look no more.