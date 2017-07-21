Well maintained, adorable cape cod on a huge lot with private driveway. Hardwood floors throughout. Minutes to both 695 and 95. Close to shopping, restaurants. Looking for cozy and comfortable, then look no more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1418 ROSEWICK AVENUE have any available units?
1418 ROSEWICK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosedale, MD.
What amenities does 1418 ROSEWICK AVENUE have?
Some of 1418 ROSEWICK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 ROSEWICK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1418 ROSEWICK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.