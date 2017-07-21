All apartments in Rosedale
Find more places like 1418 ROSEWICK AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rosedale, MD
/
1418 ROSEWICK AVENUE
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:42 AM

1418 ROSEWICK AVENUE

1418 Rosewick Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rosedale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1418 Rosewick Avenue, Rosedale, MD 21237

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Well maintained, adorable cape cod on a huge lot with private driveway. Hardwood floors throughout. Minutes to both 695 and 95. Close to shopping, restaurants. Looking for cozy and comfortable, then look no more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 ROSEWICK AVENUE have any available units?
1418 ROSEWICK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosedale, MD.
What amenities does 1418 ROSEWICK AVENUE have?
Some of 1418 ROSEWICK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 ROSEWICK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1418 ROSEWICK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 ROSEWICK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1418 ROSEWICK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosedale.
Does 1418 ROSEWICK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1418 ROSEWICK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1418 ROSEWICK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1418 ROSEWICK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 ROSEWICK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1418 ROSEWICK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1418 ROSEWICK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1418 ROSEWICK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 ROSEWICK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1418 ROSEWICK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1418 ROSEWICK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1418 ROSEWICK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridge View Apartment Homes
5 Maidstone Ct
Rosedale, MD 21237
Park East
2022 Kelbourne Rd
Rosedale, MD 21237
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way
Rosedale, MD 21237
Rosedale Gardens
6709 Havenoak Rd
Rosedale, MD 21237
Franklin Square
100 Lionhead Ct
Rosedale, MD 21237
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr
Rosedale, MD 21237

Similar Pages

Rosedale 1 BedroomsRosedale 2 Bedrooms
Rosedale Apartments with ParkingRosedale Dog Friendly Apartments
Rosedale Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MD
Adelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDWhite Marsh, MDForestville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University