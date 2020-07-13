AL
128 Apartments for rent in Rosaryville, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rosary... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
7803 TALLINN CT
7803 Tallinn Court, Rosaryville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Home ready for new owner; price discount monthly of $50.00 for military or first responders Available August 15, 2020. Exquisite, well maintained 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage single family home. Fully finished walkout basement on a quiet cul-de-sac.

1 Unit Available
7208 PURPLE AVENS AVENUE
7208 Purple Avens Avenue, Rosaryville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1310 sqft
Shared Housing. Light-filled Basement Unit, (1BD and 1 BA) of approximately 1,000 sq ft., in a nearly 5,000 sq foot colonial-style home. The owner occupies the upper two levels. Separate entrance + ample parking .
1 Unit Available
8610 WENDY ST
8610 Wendy Street, Clinton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
LOCATION,LOCATION, LOCATION- Well maintained Brick Front Colonial located in Cheltenham Park.

1 Unit Available
11781 DULEY STATION ROAD
11781 Duley Station Road, Croom, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1032 sqft
Quaint Cape Code recently remodeled offers 3 levels, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, & basement with newer appliances. Detached 1 car garage. Good credit a must, non-smokers & no pets. Rental is house and immediate grassed area around home.
23 Units Available
Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
$940
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
934 sqft
At Donaldson, the well-being of our residents, team members, clients, and vendor partners is our top priority. We know you depend on us, and we are committed to being here for you.
16 Units Available
The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
$1,000
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
880 sqft
Convenient location across from Andrews Air Force Base on the green and blue Metro lines. Controlled access community with pool, playground and basketball court. Walk-in closets and separate dining rooms.
8 Units Available
Greater Upper Marlboro
Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct, Marlboro Village, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,032
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1154 sqft
Located in the elegant Upper Marlboro neighborhood. Recently renovated units equipped with fireplaces, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to courtyard, pool, playground, fire pit and more.
2 Units Available
Woods of Marlton
8911 Heathermore Blvd, Marlton, MD
1 Bedroom
$937
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,616
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Largo Town Center and metro line for convenient access. Homes feature spacious walk-in closets, open kitchens and wall-to-wall carpeting. Residents get access to swimming pool with sundeck, private clubhouse and fitness center.
1 Unit Available
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready modern apartments with every convenience available. Large apartments with central air and heat, ceiling fans, and big walk-in closets. Picnic area, park-like grounds and pet-friendly.

1 Unit Available
5319 GREENWICH CIRCLE
5319 Greenwich Circle, Westphalia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Be the first to occupy this fabulous new construction townhome in the convenient Westphalia Towne Center.

1 Unit Available
1404 ASHEVILLE ROAD
1404 Asheville Road, Forestville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1057 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Baths**Lovely Split Foyer FRESHLY PAINTED!!!**Finished basement w/ carpet & Bonus Room/Den in Basement**Washer/Dryer**Driveway Parking**SPACIOUS Front & Backyard**

1 Unit Available
7408 REDLEAF ROW ROAD
7408 Redleaf Row Road, Brandywine, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1620 sqft
Bright and beautiful near new 3 bedroom, 3 bath END UNIT townhome with open floor plan boasts hardwood floors on main level, and a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
Greater Upper Marlboro
14118 Silver Teal Way
14118 Silver Teal Way, Brock Hall, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2340 sqft
Available August 1st. Outstanding opportunity to rent a jewel in a highly sought after community with a garage. Fully renovated a couple of years ago from top to bottom.

1 Unit Available
7145 Donnell Place
7145 Donnell Place, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 664; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1150.00; IMRID24438

1 Unit Available
7105 CROSS ST
7105 Cross Street, Forestville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1932 sqft
This 3 level townhome is located in an ideal location by major highways, shoppong, schools and resturants.

1 Unit Available
Greater Upper Marlboro
14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct
14413 Colonel Fenwick Court, Marlboro Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Spacious 3-Level TH with Garage Near Amish Market - Property Id: 158996 Platinum Dwellings presents this spacious, brick-front townhouse with a one car garage. The spacious home encompasses three finished levels.

1 Unit Available
8400 BELLEFONTE LANE
8400 Bellefonte Lane, Clinton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1089 sqft
Shows Great. MOVE IN Ready. Private lot. Off Street Parking.Lovely 4 bdrm, 2 ba home with fully finished basement, gourmet kitchen with marble flooring, deck, sunroom,enclosed porch, carport and more. Close to beltway and Andrews Air Force Base.

1 Unit Available
12320 OPEN VIEW LANE
12320 Open View Lane, Kettering, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1570 sqft
Luxury rental. Very modern. Great community. Garage, fresh paint, 2 level new hardwood floor. granite counter tops. fireplace, washer-dryer, balcony off each bedroom. Cathedral ceilings in foyer and living room.

1 Unit Available
Greater Upper Marlboro
14282 HAMPSHIRE HALL COURT
14282 Hampshire Hall Court, Marlboro Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
THE VILLAGES OF MARLBOROUGH - Nice 2-level condo located in Hampshire Hall section features 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, walk-in closets, fireplace, single car garage, walk-out balcony off of dining/living room, walk-out porch from Owner's

1 Unit Available
6705 Poplar Road
6705 Poplar Road, Morningside, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1561 sqft
Over 1500 of hardwood and carpeted livable space. 5 Bedrooms. 2 Full Bathrooms. Very nice Kitchen with quartz counters. Finished Basement with rear entrance. Washer and dryer. Deck on the back. Large backyard. Central Air. Central A/C, Heat Pump(s).
39 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,162
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1215 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
71 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,525
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
28 Units Available
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,621
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,362
1454 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
26 Units Available
Hillcrest Heights
South Pointe
2603 Southern Ave, Temple Hills, MD
Studio
$1,080
647 sqft
Just minutes away from the scenic National Harbor and Beltway. The Southern Avenue Metro Station is within walking distance for an easy commute. It is a pet-friendly community with private patios and balconies for residents.
City Guide for Rosaryville, MD

Rosaryville State Park and its 982 acres is a magnificent place to spend the day, and it happens to be located next to the historic Mount Airy Mansion, which was originally built in the 1670s.

Sitting adjacent to the Andrews Air Force Base is the charming small town of Rosaryville, Maryland. It's got your standard array of niceties, including shopping malls, grassy open spaces and friendly locals, but it also has something else pretty amazing going for it -- it's just 10 miles from Washington, D.C., and 15 from the beach. Whether you've got a hankering for high-level politics or lazy days lounging in the sun, you're just minutes from a good time, and the wins just keep adding up. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rosaryville, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rosaryville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

