Rosaryville, MD
7600 GAMBIER DRIVE
Last updated May 9 2019 at 1:56 PM

7600 GAMBIER DRIVE

7600 Gambier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7600 Gambier Drive, Rosaryville, MD 20772

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
LEASE PURCHASE ONLY 580+ CREDIT SCORE REQUIRED. GORGEOUS RENOVATION. GOURMET KITCHEN, STAINLESS STEEL, 42 INCH CABINETS, MUST SETTLE WITHIN 30-60 DAYS OF MOVE IN DATE. Get qualified before its gone. Stainless Steel ...Granite ......

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7600 GAMBIER DRIVE have any available units?
7600 GAMBIER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosaryville, MD.
What amenities does 7600 GAMBIER DRIVE have?
Some of 7600 GAMBIER DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7600 GAMBIER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7600 GAMBIER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7600 GAMBIER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7600 GAMBIER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosaryville.
Does 7600 GAMBIER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7600 GAMBIER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7600 GAMBIER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7600 GAMBIER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7600 GAMBIER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7600 GAMBIER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7600 GAMBIER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7600 GAMBIER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7600 GAMBIER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7600 GAMBIER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7600 GAMBIER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7600 GAMBIER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
