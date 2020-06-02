Very spacious home, split foyer style, nice large yard, and ample two-car garage. Conveniently located, easy access to 301, minutes to National Harbor and AAFB. Home has a bonus 5th room in the lower level and a nice front porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11000 RHODENDA PLACE have any available units?
11000 RHODENDA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosaryville, MD.
Is 11000 RHODENDA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
11000 RHODENDA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.