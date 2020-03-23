Rent Calculator
Last updated March 23 2020 at 6:56 AM
10805 KING EDWARD DRIVE
10805 King Edward Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10805 King Edward Drive, Rosaryville, MD 20772
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10805 KING EDWARD DRIVE have any available units?
10805 KING EDWARD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rosaryville, MD
.
Is 10805 KING EDWARD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10805 KING EDWARD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10805 KING EDWARD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10805 KING EDWARD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rosaryville
.
Does 10805 KING EDWARD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 10805 KING EDWARD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 10805 KING EDWARD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10805 KING EDWARD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10805 KING EDWARD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10805 KING EDWARD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10805 KING EDWARD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10805 KING EDWARD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10805 KING EDWARD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10805 KING EDWARD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10805 KING EDWARD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10805 KING EDWARD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
