Sunny, renovated 5 bedroom home, large yard expansive deck, fully finished basement with full bathroom, rec room and room that can be used as a bedroom. Hardwood floors on main floor separate living room, dining room and kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10711 WEMBROUGH PLACE have any available units?
10711 WEMBROUGH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosaryville, MD.
What amenities does 10711 WEMBROUGH PLACE have?
Some of 10711 WEMBROUGH PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10711 WEMBROUGH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10711 WEMBROUGH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.