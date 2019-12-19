All apartments in Rosaryville
10711 WEMBROUGH PLACE
Last updated December 19 2019 at 2:05 AM

10711 WEMBROUGH PLACE

10711 Wembrough Place · No Longer Available
Location

10711 Wembrough Place, Rosaryville, MD 20623

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Sunny, renovated 5 bedroom home, large yard expansive deck, fully finished basement with full bathroom, rec room and room that can be used as a bedroom. Hardwood floors on main floor separate living room, dining room and kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10711 WEMBROUGH PLACE have any available units?
10711 WEMBROUGH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosaryville, MD.
What amenities does 10711 WEMBROUGH PLACE have?
Some of 10711 WEMBROUGH PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10711 WEMBROUGH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10711 WEMBROUGH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10711 WEMBROUGH PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 10711 WEMBROUGH PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosaryville.
Does 10711 WEMBROUGH PLACE offer parking?
No, 10711 WEMBROUGH PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 10711 WEMBROUGH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10711 WEMBROUGH PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10711 WEMBROUGH PLACE have a pool?
No, 10711 WEMBROUGH PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 10711 WEMBROUGH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 10711 WEMBROUGH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10711 WEMBROUGH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10711 WEMBROUGH PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10711 WEMBROUGH PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10711 WEMBROUGH PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

