Rockville, MD
Villas at Rockville
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:16 AM

Villas at Rockville

1699 Yale Pl · (301) 888-5935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1699 Yale Pl, Rockville, MD 20850
West Rockville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1741 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1384 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0356 · Avail. Oct 5

$2,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1480 sqft

Unit 0314 · Avail. Sep 5

$2,345

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1652 sqft

Unit 0418 · Avail. Aug 28

$2,345

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1652 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas at Rockville.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
24hr gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
parking
accepts section 8
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
HUGE floor plans and TREMENDOUS location! Villas at Rockville Rental Townhomes and Apartments offer 2, 3 and 4 bedroom floor plans ranging from 1,384 to 2,375 square feet, some containing full basements with storage areas! Our rental homes boast quality, comfort, convenience and excellent service. Enjoy our breakfast bars, thermo-paned energy efficient windows and patio doors, and vast sparkling pool. Located just off of College Parkway, with ride on bus service at your doorstep and quick access to Rockville Pike, Route 28 and I-270, were literally walking distance to Montgomery College. Our community is located in the top school district in Montgomery County, across the street from top ranking College Gardens Elementary, and just minutes to award winning Richard Montgomery High School. We are a short distance to Shady Grove Metro Station, and just 1.5 miles to Rockville Town Center, boasting all of the shopping, dining and entertainment options you could possibly want. Welcome home to Villas at Rockville, where enjoyable rental townhome and apartment living meets a sensible cost of living!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 4 months, 6 months, 7 months, 9 months, 12 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant over 18
Deposit: $300 or 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $100 amenity one time fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed
Parking Details: 1st come 1st serve, no permit, can have a paid reserved spot.
Storage Details: Additional storage in each home, no charge

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villas at Rockville have any available units?
Villas at Rockville has 17 units available starting at $2,160 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Villas at Rockville have?
Some of Villas at Rockville's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas at Rockville currently offering any rent specials?
Villas at Rockville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas at Rockville pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas at Rockville is pet friendly.
Does Villas at Rockville offer parking?
Yes, Villas at Rockville offers parking.
Does Villas at Rockville have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villas at Rockville offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas at Rockville have a pool?
Yes, Villas at Rockville has a pool.
Does Villas at Rockville have accessible units?
No, Villas at Rockville does not have accessible units.
Does Villas at Rockville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas at Rockville has units with dishwashers.
Does Villas at Rockville have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Villas at Rockville has units with air conditioning.
