Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly parking accepts section 8 cc payments conference room courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal smoke-free community

HUGE floor plans and TREMENDOUS location! Villas at Rockville Rental Townhomes and Apartments offer 2, 3 and 4 bedroom floor plans ranging from 1,384 to 2,375 square feet, some containing full basements with storage areas! Our rental homes boast quality, comfort, convenience and excellent service. Enjoy our breakfast bars, thermo-paned energy efficient windows and patio doors, and vast sparkling pool. Located just off of College Parkway, with ride on bus service at your doorstep and quick access to Rockville Pike, Route 28 and I-270, were literally walking distance to Montgomery College. Our community is located in the top school district in Montgomery County, across the street from top ranking College Gardens Elementary, and just minutes to award winning Richard Montgomery High School. We are a short distance to Shady Grove Metro Station, and just 1.5 miles to Rockville Town Center, boasting all of the shopping, dining and entertainment options you could possibly want. Welcome home to Villas at Rockville, where enjoyable rental townhome and apartment living meets a sensible cost of living!