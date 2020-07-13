Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access media room dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly community garden game room lobby online portal

TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Post Fallsgrove Apartments brings you luxurious living apartment homes in Rockville, Maryland near the District of Columbia. Located with easy access to major roads including I-270 and W. Montgomery Ave. Residents also enjoy their convenient location adjacent to Fallsgrove Village Shopping Center. For nature lovers, bike and jogging trails are just a few minutes away. You'll find spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floorplans apartments highlighted by elegant extra-large patio balcony with outside storage closet, washers and dryers and walk in closets. Stay fit with at our 24-Hour cardio and strength training center then relax in our resort-style swimming pool. At the clubhouse enjoy a game of billiards or foosball, and then relax at our on-site cinema with surround sound.