Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:41 PM

Post Fallsgrove

102 Fallsgrove Blvd · (240) 205-8129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850
West Rockville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10406 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Unit 9205 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

Unit 6407 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5408 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 7202 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 10109 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Post Fallsgrove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
community garden
game room
lobby
online portal
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Post Fallsgrove Apartments brings you luxurious living apartment homes in Rockville, Maryland near the District of Columbia. Located with easy access to major roads including I-270 and W. Montgomery Ave. Residents also enjoy their convenient location adjacent to Fallsgrove Village Shopping Center. For nature lovers, bike and jogging trails are just a few minutes away. You'll find spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floorplans apartments highlighted by elegant extra-large patio balcony with outside storage closet, washers and dryers and walk in closets. Stay fit with at our 24-Hour cardio and strength training center then relax in our resort-style swimming pool. At the clubhouse enjoy a game of billiards or foosball, and then relax at our on-site cinema with surround sound.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $300 amenity fee
Additional: Trash: $9/month, Utility Admin Fee: $3.50/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, fish
deposit: $500 per pet (30 lbs and under); $1000 per pet (over 30 lbs)
fee: $350 per pet (30 lbs and under), $750 per pet (over 30 lbs)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Exotic pets, Akita, Rottweiler, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Pit Bull including American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier and Bull Terrier, Chow, Presa Canario, Shar-peis, any mixed breed that includes any prohibited breed, dogs with specific defensive or attack training, former Military or Police trained dogs, and any dog with a history of biting.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: 3x4: $30/month, 8x10: $100/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Post Fallsgrove have any available units?
Post Fallsgrove has 26 units available starting at $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Post Fallsgrove have?
Some of Post Fallsgrove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Post Fallsgrove currently offering any rent specials?
Post Fallsgrove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Post Fallsgrove pet-friendly?
Yes, Post Fallsgrove is pet friendly.
Does Post Fallsgrove offer parking?
Yes, Post Fallsgrove offers parking.
Does Post Fallsgrove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Post Fallsgrove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Post Fallsgrove have a pool?
Yes, Post Fallsgrove has a pool.
Does Post Fallsgrove have accessible units?
Yes, Post Fallsgrove has accessible units.
Does Post Fallsgrove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Post Fallsgrove has units with dishwashers.
Does Post Fallsgrove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Post Fallsgrove has units with air conditioning.
