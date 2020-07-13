Post Fallsgrove

Lease Length: 4-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $300 amenity fee
Additional: Trash: $9/month, Utility Admin Fee: $3.50/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, fish
deposit: $500 per pet (30 lbs and under); $1000 per pet (over 30 lbs)
fee: $350 per pet (30 lbs and under), $750 per pet (over 30 lbs)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Exotic pets, Akita, Rottweiler, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Pit Bull including American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier and Bull Terrier, Chow, Presa Canario, Shar-peis, any mixed breed that includes any prohibited breed, dogs with specific defensive or attack training, former Military or Police trained dogs, and any dog with a history of biting.
Storage Details: 3x4: $30/month, 8x10: $100/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.