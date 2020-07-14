All apartments in Rockville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

Galvan

1750 Rockville Pike · (240) 245-2578
Location

1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852
East Rockville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 26 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 801183 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

Unit 801139 · Avail. now

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 587 sqft

Unit 801337 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 587 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 801148 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 912 sqft

Unit 801438 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 912 sqft

Unit 801321 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 944 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Galvan.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
green community
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
new construction
online portal
pool table
yoga
Galvan at Twinbrook combines contemporary amenities with metropolitan style to create modern industrial apartments across from the Twinbrook Metro. These pet-friendly Rockville apartments offer one- and two-bedroom floor plans with den options, courtyard views and Juliet balconies for unique and stylish living. Residents stay active and relaxed with community amenities, such as four landscaped courtyards, outdoor grilling stations, an outdoor swimming pool and a K!CK fitness center with a personal trainer and classes. Get in and get it all. Walk downstairs for groceries at Safeway, dine at Urban Hot Pot or Akira Ramen & Izakaya, or enjoy a world of dining, shopping and entertainment options along the vibrant Rockville Pike. Situated right above the Twinbrook Metro, Galvan at Twinbrook is a direct point of access to everything within Twinbrook, Rockville and beyond in Washington, D.C.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15, 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $450 amenity fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit (sizes vary): $30-$135/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Galvan have any available units?
Galvan has 21 units available starting at $1,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Galvan have?
Some of Galvan's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Galvan currently offering any rent specials?
Galvan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Galvan pet-friendly?
Yes, Galvan is pet friendly.
Does Galvan offer parking?
Yes, Galvan offers parking.
Does Galvan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Galvan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Galvan have a pool?
Yes, Galvan has a pool.
Does Galvan have accessible units?
No, Galvan does not have accessible units.
Does Galvan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Galvan has units with dishwashers.
Does Galvan have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Galvan has units with air conditioning.
