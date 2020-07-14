Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym green community parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access media room package receiving dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit new construction online portal pool table yoga

Galvan at Twinbrook combines contemporary amenities with metropolitan style to create modern industrial apartments across from the Twinbrook Metro. These pet-friendly Rockville apartments offer one- and two-bedroom floor plans with den options, courtyard views and Juliet balconies for unique and stylish living. Residents stay active and relaxed with community amenities, such as four landscaped courtyards, outdoor grilling stations, an outdoor swimming pool and a K!CK fitness center with a personal trainer and classes. Get in and get it all. Walk downstairs for groceries at Safeway, dine at Urban Hot Pot or Akira Ramen & Izakaya, or enjoy a world of dining, shopping and entertainment options along the vibrant Rockville Pike. Situated right above the Twinbrook Metro, Galvan at Twinbrook is a direct point of access to everything within Twinbrook, Rockville and beyond in Washington, D.C.