Amenities
Galvan at Twinbrook combines contemporary amenities with metropolitan style to create modern industrial apartments across from the Twinbrook Metro. These pet-friendly Rockville apartments offer one- and two-bedroom floor plans with den options, courtyard views and Juliet balconies for unique and stylish living. Residents stay active and relaxed with community amenities, such as four landscaped courtyards, outdoor grilling stations, an outdoor swimming pool and a K!CK fitness center with a personal trainer and classes. Get in and get it all. Walk downstairs for groceries at Safeway, dine at Urban Hot Pot or Akira Ramen & Izakaya, or enjoy a world of dining, shopping and entertainment options along the vibrant Rockville Pike. Situated right above the Twinbrook Metro, Galvan at Twinbrook is a direct point of access to everything within Twinbrook, Rockville and beyond in Washington, D.C.