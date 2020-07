Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel w/d hookup cable included extra storage fireplace microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage cats allowed bocce court business center car charging cc payments dog grooming area e-payments fire pit internet access key fob access lobby online portal pool table smoke-free community yoga

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Come home to the best Rockville apartment living at Camden Shady Grove. Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments plus loft floor plans are located in Rockville, Maryland down the street from the shopping, dining, and entertainment of Downtown Crown. Inside each apartment home you'll find modern-style, open-concept floor plans, full-size washer and dryers, noise-reduction technology and more. Residents also get exclusive access to the 24-hour fitness center with free weights, heated saltwater pool, private dog park with agility course, and multi-purpose outdoor courtyards. Plus, we're only a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Come home to Camden Shady Grove today! Floor plan pricing and availability is subject to change. Call for details.