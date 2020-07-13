All apartments in Rockville
Camden Fallsgrove

Open Now until 6pm
719 Fallsgrove Dr · (682) 459-2791
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

719 Fallsgrove Dr, Rockville, MD 20850
West Rockville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1010 · Avail. now

$1,762

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Unit 2120 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,873

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

Unit 5012 · Avail. now

$1,874

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4131 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,752

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 991 sqft

Unit 2131 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,782

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 991 sqft

Unit 2042 · Avail. now

$1,789

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 991 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Fallsgrove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
lobby
online portal
playground
tennis court
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Fallsgrove's location in the popular neighborhood of Rockville, upscale amenities, and finishes tailored to our residents' needs set us apart from neighboring communities. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer stainless steel appliances, spacious walk-in closets, brushed nickel fixtures and lighting, crown molding, full-size washers and dryers and more. Camden Fallsgrove residents have access to our 24-hour fitness studio, courtyard with grilling stations, resort-style pool, club room with four TVs, and easy access to Fallsgrove Park for our four-legged residents. Camden Fallsgrove is located near all the action Rockville has to offer from the Fallsgrove Village center, Thomas Farm Community Center, Montgomery Mall, RIO Washingtonian Center and more. Come home to Camden Fallsgrove! ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25
Additional: Cable and Internet $96, Valet Living (trash pickup) $35, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet (refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $50 per month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; Weight limit: 80 lbs. Call us with any pet-related questions!
Parking Details: Other. We offer one parking permit per resident. We also offer reserved parking for $50 per month per space. Detached garages and breezeway garages are available to rent starting at $150 per month. We have ample marked visitor spaces too!.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Fallsgrove have any available units?
Camden Fallsgrove has 13 units available starting at $1,752 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Camden Fallsgrove have?
Some of Camden Fallsgrove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Fallsgrove currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Fallsgrove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Fallsgrove pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Fallsgrove is pet friendly.
Does Camden Fallsgrove offer parking?
Yes, Camden Fallsgrove offers parking.
Does Camden Fallsgrove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Fallsgrove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Fallsgrove have a pool?
Yes, Camden Fallsgrove has a pool.
Does Camden Fallsgrove have accessible units?
No, Camden Fallsgrove does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Fallsgrove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Fallsgrove has units with dishwashers.
Does Camden Fallsgrove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Camden Fallsgrove has units with air conditioning.
