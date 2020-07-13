Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center e-payments guest parking internet access lobby online portal playground tennis court trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Fallsgrove's location in the popular neighborhood of Rockville, upscale amenities, and finishes tailored to our residents' needs set us apart from neighboring communities. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer stainless steel appliances, spacious walk-in closets, brushed nickel fixtures and lighting, crown molding, full-size washers and dryers and more. Camden Fallsgrove residents have access to our 24-hour fitness studio, courtyard with grilling stations, resort-style pool, club room with four TVs, and easy access to Fallsgrove Park for our four-legged residents. Camden Fallsgrove is located near all the action Rockville has to offer from the Fallsgrove Village center, Thomas Farm Community Center, Montgomery Mall, RIO Washingtonian Center and more. Come home to Camden Fallsgrove! ...