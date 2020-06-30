929 Paulsboro Drive, Rockville, MD 20850 West Rockville
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Highly sought after Rockshire townhouse. Convenient to shopping and public transportation. Minutes from Wooten High School. Hardwood floors on main level with stain less steel appliances. Updated bathrooms. This home is key turn and won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
