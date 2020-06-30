All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 929 PAULSBORO DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
929 PAULSBORO DRIVE
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM

929 PAULSBORO DRIVE

929 Paulsboro Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockville
See all
West Rockville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

929 Paulsboro Drive, Rockville, MD 20850
West Rockville

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Highly sought after Rockshire townhouse. Convenient to shopping and public transportation. Minutes from Wooten High School. Hardwood floors on main level with stain less steel appliances. Updated bathrooms. This home is key turn and won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 PAULSBORO DRIVE have any available units?
929 PAULSBORO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 929 PAULSBORO DRIVE have?
Some of 929 PAULSBORO DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 PAULSBORO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
929 PAULSBORO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 PAULSBORO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 929 PAULSBORO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 929 PAULSBORO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 929 PAULSBORO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 929 PAULSBORO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 PAULSBORO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 PAULSBORO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 929 PAULSBORO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 929 PAULSBORO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 929 PAULSBORO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 929 PAULSBORO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 929 PAULSBORO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 929 PAULSBORO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 929 PAULSBORO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Upper Rock
70 Upper Rock Cir
Rockville, MD 20850
Flats at Shady Grove
1380 Piccard Dr
Rockville, MD 20850
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd
Rockville, MD 20855
The Metropolitan Rockville Town Center
255 N Washington St
Rockville, MD 20850
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr
Rockville, MD 20850
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St
Rockville, MD 20852

Similar Pages

Rockville 1 BedroomsRockville 2 Bedrooms
Rockville Apartments with ParkingRockville Apartments with Pool
Rockville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central RockvilleWest Rockville
East Rockville
King Farm

Apartments Near Colleges

Montgomery CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University