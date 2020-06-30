929 PAULSBORO DRIVE

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Highly sought after Rockshire townhouse. Convenient to shopping and public transportation. Minutes from Wooten High School. Hardwood floors on main level with stain less steel appliances. Updated bathrooms. This home is key turn and won't last long.