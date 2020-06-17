All apartments in Rockville
Rockville, MD
907 Crestfield Drive - 1
907 Crestfield Drive - 1

907 Crestfield Drive · (301) 938-0807
Location

907 Crestfield Drive, Rockville, MD 20850
King Farm

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,895

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1950 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious & Immaculate 3 bedrooms+studies/playroom, 2+2 bath TH. Hardwood floors & Tiles on the main and upper level, fireplace, 2-car garage, walkout basement. Walking distance to the Shady Grove Metro, grocery store, restaurants, cafes, community pools, parks, playgrounds, & tennis courts. Easy access to Rockville Pike (Rt 355) and minutes to I270. Tenants are in the process of moving and all viewings are by appointment only. Your understanding is appreciated. Available May 1, 2020. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Must see! Submit application here: https://eqco.managebuilding.com. Excellent income and credit required. Please email edward@eqcorealestate.com or call/text 301-938-0807 for questions.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Crestfield Drive - 1 have any available units?
907 Crestfield Drive - 1 has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 907 Crestfield Drive - 1 have?
Some of 907 Crestfield Drive - 1's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Crestfield Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
907 Crestfield Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Crestfield Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 907 Crestfield Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 907 Crestfield Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 907 Crestfield Drive - 1 does offer parking.
Does 907 Crestfield Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 Crestfield Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Crestfield Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 907 Crestfield Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 907 Crestfield Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 907 Crestfield Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Crestfield Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 Crestfield Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 907 Crestfield Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 907 Crestfield Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
