All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 900 GAIL AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
Rockville, MD
900 GAIL AVENUE
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:41 PM
1 of 36
900 GAIL AVENUE
900 Gail Avenue
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
900 Gail Avenue, Rockville, MD 20851
East Rockville
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Fabulous single-family home ready to move in. Beautiful Cathedral ceilings, Hardwood floors, Ceramic tiles, Eat-in kitchen, and large deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 900 GAIL AVENUE have any available units?
900 GAIL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rockville, MD
.
Is 900 GAIL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
900 GAIL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 GAIL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 900 GAIL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rockville
.
Does 900 GAIL AVENUE offer parking?
No, 900 GAIL AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 900 GAIL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 GAIL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 GAIL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 900 GAIL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 900 GAIL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 900 GAIL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 900 GAIL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 GAIL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 GAIL AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 GAIL AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
