900 GAIL AVENUE

900 Gail Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

900 Gail Avenue, Rockville, MD 20851
East Rockville

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Fabulous single-family home ready to move in. Beautiful Cathedral ceilings, Hardwood floors, Ceramic tiles, Eat-in kitchen, and large deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

