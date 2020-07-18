All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 859 AZALEA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
859 AZALEA DRIVE
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

859 AZALEA DRIVE

859 Azalea Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockville
See all
West Rockville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

859 Azalea Drive, Rockville, MD 20850
West Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious townhouse with hardwood floors, 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths, washer & dryer, roomy modern kitchen! Spacious living room and dining area. Minutes to downtown Rockville Town Center, Courthouse, Rockville Metro Station, movies, restaurants & shops. Easy access to I270 and I495, Near Montgomery College. $40 application fee per adult required with rental application. Security Deposit & 1st month rent due at lease signing! Include copies of drivers licenses & 1 month pay stubs with application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 859 AZALEA DRIVE have any available units?
859 AZALEA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 859 AZALEA DRIVE have?
Some of 859 AZALEA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 859 AZALEA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
859 AZALEA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 859 AZALEA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 859 AZALEA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 859 AZALEA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 859 AZALEA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 859 AZALEA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 859 AZALEA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 859 AZALEA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 859 AZALEA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 859 AZALEA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 859 AZALEA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 859 AZALEA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 859 AZALEA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 859 AZALEA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 859 AZALEA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Upper Rock
70 Upper Rock Cir
Rockville, MD 20850
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd
Rockville, MD 20855
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St
Rockville, MD 20851
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave
Rockville, MD 20850
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln
Rockville, MD 20851
Villas at Rockville
1699 Yale Pl
Rockville, MD 20850
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr
Rockville, MD 20850

Similar Pages

Rockville 1 BedroomsRockville 2 Bedrooms
Rockville Apartments with ParkingRockville Apartments with Pools
Rockville Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central RockvilleWest Rockville
East Rockville
King Farm

Apartments Near Colleges

Montgomery CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University