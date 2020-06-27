Rent Calculator
Rockville, MD
820 HARRINGTON RD
820 HARRINGTON RD
820 Harrington Road
No Longer Available
820 Harrington Road, Rockville, MD 20852
Central Rockville
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
The house is located in a quiet neighborhood and is a block from Dogwood park; about a mile from Rockville Town Center and Wintergreen plaza. A 0.23 acre backyard. Updated kitchen, heating system and
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 820 HARRINGTON RD have any available units?
820 HARRINGTON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rockville, MD
.
What amenities does 820 HARRINGTON RD have?
Some of 820 HARRINGTON RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 820 HARRINGTON RD currently offering any rent specials?
820 HARRINGTON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 HARRINGTON RD pet-friendly?
No, 820 HARRINGTON RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rockville
.
Does 820 HARRINGTON RD offer parking?
Yes, 820 HARRINGTON RD offers parking.
Does 820 HARRINGTON RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 HARRINGTON RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 HARRINGTON RD have a pool?
No, 820 HARRINGTON RD does not have a pool.
Does 820 HARRINGTON RD have accessible units?
No, 820 HARRINGTON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 820 HARRINGTON RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 HARRINGTON RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 820 HARRINGTON RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 HARRINGTON RD does not have units with air conditioning.
