Rockville, MD
700 HARRINGTON RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:36 PM
700 HARRINGTON RD
700 Harrington Road
·
No Longer Available
700 Harrington Road, Rockville, MD 20852
Central Rockville
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 700 HARRINGTON RD have any available units?
700 HARRINGTON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rockville, MD
.
What amenities does 700 HARRINGTON RD have?
Some of 700 HARRINGTON RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 700 HARRINGTON RD currently offering any rent specials?
700 HARRINGTON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 HARRINGTON RD pet-friendly?
No, 700 HARRINGTON RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rockville
.
Does 700 HARRINGTON RD offer parking?
No, 700 HARRINGTON RD does not offer parking.
Does 700 HARRINGTON RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 HARRINGTON RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 HARRINGTON RD have a pool?
No, 700 HARRINGTON RD does not have a pool.
Does 700 HARRINGTON RD have accessible units?
No, 700 HARRINGTON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 700 HARRINGTON RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 HARRINGTON RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 HARRINGTON RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 HARRINGTON RD does not have units with air conditioning.
