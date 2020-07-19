All apartments in Rockville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6 STARLIGHT CT

6 Starlight Court · No Longer Available
Location

6 Starlight Court, Rockville, MD 20854
West Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Renovated Colonial Located on a Quiet Cul-De-Sac In Horizon Hill. Home Boasts 4 Bedrooms/3.5 Baths. Formal Dining Room. Beautiful Updated Eat-In Kitchen. Open Family Room Addition With Stone Fireplace. Spacious Owners Suite/Luxury Bath. Fully Finished Lower Level Rec Room/Wet Bar/Full Bath/Bedroom. Fenced Back Yard. Garage. Pet Friendly (Case/Case). Minutes to I-270 & I-495.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 STARLIGHT CT have any available units?
6 STARLIGHT CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 6 STARLIGHT CT have?
Some of 6 STARLIGHT CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 STARLIGHT CT currently offering any rent specials?
6 STARLIGHT CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 STARLIGHT CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 STARLIGHT CT is pet friendly.
Does 6 STARLIGHT CT offer parking?
Yes, 6 STARLIGHT CT offers parking.
Does 6 STARLIGHT CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 STARLIGHT CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 STARLIGHT CT have a pool?
No, 6 STARLIGHT CT does not have a pool.
Does 6 STARLIGHT CT have accessible units?
No, 6 STARLIGHT CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6 STARLIGHT CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 STARLIGHT CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 STARLIGHT CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 STARLIGHT CT does not have units with air conditioning.
