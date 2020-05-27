Rent Calculator
508 Fletcher Place
508 Fletcher Place
508 Fletcher Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
508 Fletcher Place, Rockville, MD 20851
East Rockville
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
All new appliances, new bath, new carpet , new furnace and AC , new floors new kitchen completely renovated available immediately
Call Pat Casey to see it 301 466 2446 or email pat.caseyloan@gmail.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 508 Fletcher Place have any available units?
508 Fletcher Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rockville, MD
.
What amenities does 508 Fletcher Place have?
Some of 508 Fletcher Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 508 Fletcher Place currently offering any rent specials?
508 Fletcher Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Fletcher Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 Fletcher Place is pet friendly.
Does 508 Fletcher Place offer parking?
Yes, 508 Fletcher Place offers parking.
Does 508 Fletcher Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 Fletcher Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Fletcher Place have a pool?
No, 508 Fletcher Place does not have a pool.
Does 508 Fletcher Place have accessible units?
No, 508 Fletcher Place does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Fletcher Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 Fletcher Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 508 Fletcher Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 508 Fletcher Place has units with air conditioning.
