5 Martha Ct Available 05/01/20 Amazingly Beautiful and Spacious 5BR/3FB On Cul-De-Sac - Prime Location - # CHECK THE VIDEO TOUR at: https://Rockville.website ## This is a real gem! Beautiful five bedroom three full bath home, nestled in sought-after Montrose neighborhood, on a cul-de-sac, one block from Congressional Club and Montrose park. Amazing location, near shopping centers, entertainment, restaurants, recreational parks and more.This spacious home features two fully finished level. The main level features an open floor plan with gorgeous and bright living and dining room area, walk-out to the large deck . Newer country kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances. Master suite with attached full bath, two additional charming bedrooms and remodeled full hall bath. Hardwood floor.The lower level is basically a full apartment with a large living room or family room, kitchenette, walk-out to the second deck, beautiful two bedrooms, lower level full bath and a laundry room.The location of this home is second to none! Congressional Plaza, Federal Plaza, Pike and Rose, Twinbrook Metro, Shriver Aquatic Center, Montrose Park, Cabin John Ice Rink and Park and many other great attractions are only a few minutes away. The property is located on a cul-de-sac and has a fenced-in backyard.Welcome home.Very hard to find perfectly located on a cul-de-sac in sought after Montrose neigh. Short walk to the community center, shopping, restaurants & Metro. GREAT features. Lower level 2 bedrooms, 1full bath, full apartment w/ kitchenette, walkout to 2nd deck & yard. Enjoy upper level's hardwood floor, new country kitchen & dining area with a walkout to beautiful deck. Remod master & hall baths.Welcome home.



(RLNE5671375)