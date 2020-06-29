430 Ritchie Parkway, Rockville, MD 20852 Central Rockville
Amenities
new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
new construction
Vacant & Available Immediate Great location, corner lot. Nice Neighborhood for this 5 bed&3 bath home. Brand new double pane energy star windows installed.close to park. less than 10 mins drive to Rockville metro.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 430 RITCHIE PARKWAY have any available units?
430 RITCHIE PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
Is 430 RITCHIE PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
430 RITCHIE PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.