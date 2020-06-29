All apartments in Rockville
430 RITCHIE PARKWAY
430 RITCHIE PARKWAY

430 Ritchie Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

430 Ritchie Parkway, Rockville, MD 20852
Central Rockville

Amenities

new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
new construction
Vacant & Available Immediate Great location, corner lot. Nice Neighborhood for this 5 bed&3 bath home. Brand new double pane energy star windows installed.close to park. less than 10 mins drive to Rockville metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 RITCHIE PARKWAY have any available units?
430 RITCHIE PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
Is 430 RITCHIE PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
430 RITCHIE PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 RITCHIE PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 430 RITCHIE PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 430 RITCHIE PARKWAY offer parking?
No, 430 RITCHIE PARKWAY does not offer parking.
Does 430 RITCHIE PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 RITCHIE PARKWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 RITCHIE PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 430 RITCHIE PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 430 RITCHIE PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 430 RITCHIE PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 430 RITCHIE PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 RITCHIE PARKWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 RITCHIE PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 RITCHIE PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
