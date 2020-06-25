All apartments in Rockville
405 FARRAGUT AVENUE

405 Farragut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

405 Farragut Avenue, Rockville, MD 20851
East Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Very cozy Split Level on nice street. High Ceilings on Main Level! Brick fireplace in living room. Big picture window. Updated kitchen. All Season SunRoom addition off dining room. Updated upper level bathroom. Deck off sun room Nicely landscaped.Great Neighborhood with lots of green grass and space from neighbors. Convenient to Twinbrook Metro!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 FARRAGUT AVENUE have any available units?
405 FARRAGUT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 405 FARRAGUT AVENUE have?
Some of 405 FARRAGUT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 FARRAGUT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
405 FARRAGUT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 FARRAGUT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 405 FARRAGUT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 405 FARRAGUT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 405 FARRAGUT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 405 FARRAGUT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 FARRAGUT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 FARRAGUT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 405 FARRAGUT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 405 FARRAGUT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 405 FARRAGUT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 405 FARRAGUT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 FARRAGUT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 FARRAGUT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 FARRAGUT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
