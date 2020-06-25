405 FARRAGUT AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Very cozy Split Level on nice street. High Ceilings on Main Level! Brick fireplace in living room. Big picture window. Updated kitchen. All Season SunRoom addition off dining room. Updated upper level bathroom. Deck off sun room Nicely landscaped.Great Neighborhood with lots of green grass and space from neighbors. Convenient to Twinbrook Metro!