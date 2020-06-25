405 Farragut Avenue, Rockville, MD 20851 East Rockville
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Very cozy Split Level on nice street. High Ceilings on Main Level! Brick fireplace in living room. Big picture window. Updated kitchen. All Season SunRoom addition off dining room. Updated upper level bathroom. Deck off sun room Nicely landscaped.Great Neighborhood with lots of green grass and space from neighbors. Convenient to Twinbrook Metro!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 405 FARRAGUT AVENUE have any available units?
405 FARRAGUT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 405 FARRAGUT AVENUE have?
Some of 405 FARRAGUT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 FARRAGUT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
405 FARRAGUT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.