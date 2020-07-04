Rent Calculator
All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 312 WATKINS CIRCLE.
312 WATKINS CIRCLE
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:36 AM
312 WATKINS CIRCLE
312 Watkins Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
312 Watkins Circle, Rockville, MD 20850
King Farm
Amenities
hardwood floors
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
Nice location, convenient to Metro, High way 270. Hardwood floor through first and second floor. Near swimming pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 312 WATKINS CIRCLE have any available units?
312 WATKINS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rockville, MD
.
Is 312 WATKINS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
312 WATKINS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 WATKINS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 312 WATKINS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rockville
.
Does 312 WATKINS CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 312 WATKINS CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 312 WATKINS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 WATKINS CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 WATKINS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 312 WATKINS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 312 WATKINS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 312 WATKINS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 312 WATKINS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 WATKINS CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 WATKINS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 WATKINS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
