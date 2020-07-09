Rent Calculator
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
309 SETH PLACE
Last updated November 27 2019 at 1:08 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
309 SETH PLACE
309 Seth Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockville
See all
East Rockville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
309 Seth Place, Rockville, MD 20850
East Rockville
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with garage and in excellent condition near downtown Rockville METRO, Large garage, side shed not included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 309 SETH PLACE have any available units?
309 SETH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rockville, MD
.
What amenities does 309 SETH PLACE have?
Some of 309 SETH PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 309 SETH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
309 SETH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 SETH PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 309 SETH PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rockville
.
Does 309 SETH PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 309 SETH PLACE offers parking.
Does 309 SETH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 SETH PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 SETH PLACE have a pool?
No, 309 SETH PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 309 SETH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 309 SETH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 309 SETH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 SETH PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 SETH PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 SETH PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
