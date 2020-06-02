All apartments in Rockville
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

302 King Farm Boulevard

302 King Farm Boulevard · (267) 251-8239
Location

302 King Farm Boulevard, Rockville, MD 20850
King Farm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo in Rockville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and elevator in building. Bedrooms are on separate floor from sunny living space. Quiet King Farm neighborhood, a few blocks from Shady Grove metro and Safeway supermarket. Community pool and fitness center. Water included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 31st 2020. $2,100/month rent. $2,100 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

See here for 3D tour: https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/302-King-Farm-Blvd-Rockville-MD-20850/2079561607_zpid/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 King Farm Boulevard have any available units?
302 King Farm Boulevard has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 302 King Farm Boulevard have?
Some of 302 King Farm Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 King Farm Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
302 King Farm Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 King Farm Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 King Farm Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 302 King Farm Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 302 King Farm Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 302 King Farm Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 King Farm Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 King Farm Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 302 King Farm Boulevard has a pool.
Does 302 King Farm Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 302 King Farm Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 302 King Farm Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 King Farm Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 302 King Farm Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 302 King Farm Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
