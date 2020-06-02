302 King Farm Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly elevator gym parking pool

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo in Rockville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and elevator in building. Bedrooms are on separate floor from sunny living space. Quiet King Farm neighborhood, a few blocks from Shady Grove metro and Safeway supermarket. Community pool and fitness center. Water included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 31st 2020. $2,100/month rent. $2,100 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.



See here for 3D tour: https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/302-King-Farm-Blvd-Rockville-MD-20850/2079561607_zpid/