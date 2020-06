Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking garage media room

FANTASTIC PENTHOUSE UNIT features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, gas fireplace, walk in closets, washer and dryer in the unit, spacious living area and 2 garage parking spaces. Enjoy the views of the Rockville Town Center from your penthouse unit balcony - truly spectacular at night! Enjoy all that this Rockville Town Center location offers including movie theaters, restaurants, shops, Metro and more!!