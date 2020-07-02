236 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Stunning 3 BR 3 Baths 1 half bath brick front unit town home in the quiet and sought after Rockshire community, within Wootton Cluster, Spacious Living Room / Dining Room open floor Plan that leads to a deck in a Private Fenced Backyard, gourmet Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, walk-out basement with full bath, 2 Assigned Parking Spaces, Convenient Community w/Pool, Walking Paths, Public Transportation, Shopping, I-270. Min income, $95K+ & high credit score.