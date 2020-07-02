All apartments in Rockville
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
236 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

236 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY

236 Watts Branch Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

236 Watts Branch Parkway, Rockville, MD 20850
West Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Stunning 3 BR 3 Baths 1 half bath brick front unit town home in the quiet and sought after Rockshire community, within Wootton Cluster, Spacious Living Room / Dining Room open floor Plan that leads to a deck in a Private Fenced Backyard, gourmet Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, walk-out basement with full bath, 2 Assigned Parking Spaces, Convenient Community w/Pool, Walking Paths, Public Transportation, Shopping, I-270. Min income, $95K+ & high credit score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY have any available units?
236 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 236 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY have?
Some of 236 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
236 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 236 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 236 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 236 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY offers parking.
Does 236 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 236 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY have a pool?
Yes, 236 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY has a pool.
Does 236 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 236 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 236 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 236 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 236 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 236 WATTS BRANCH PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.

