2327 Pinneberg Avenue, Rockville, MD 20851 East Rockville
Fully furnished three bedroom two bathroom home ideally located on a quiet cul de sac only 1.5 miles to Twinbrook metro.Features include lots of storage, a carport, charming deck off dining room and walk out lower level.No Pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
