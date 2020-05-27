All apartments in Rockville
2327 PINNEBERG AVENUE
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:45 PM

2327 PINNEBERG AVENUE

2327 Pinneberg Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2327 Pinneberg Avenue, Rockville, MD 20851
East Rockville

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Fully furnished three bedroom two bathroom home ideally located on a quiet cul de sac only 1.5 miles to Twinbrook metro.Features include lots of storage, a carport, charming deck off dining room and walk out lower level.No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2327 PINNEBERG AVENUE have any available units?
2327 PINNEBERG AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
Is 2327 PINNEBERG AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2327 PINNEBERG AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 PINNEBERG AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2327 PINNEBERG AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 2327 PINNEBERG AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2327 PINNEBERG AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2327 PINNEBERG AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2327 PINNEBERG AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 PINNEBERG AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2327 PINNEBERG AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2327 PINNEBERG AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2327 PINNEBERG AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 PINNEBERG AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2327 PINNEBERG AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2327 PINNEBERG AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2327 PINNEBERG AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
