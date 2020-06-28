All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 2264 GLENMORE TERR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
2264 GLENMORE TERR
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

2264 GLENMORE TERR

2264 Glenmore Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockville
See all
West Rockville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2264 Glenmore Terrace, Rockville, MD 20850
West Rockville

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2264 GLENMORE TERR Available 10/12/19 SPACIOUS SINGLE-FAMILY IN ROCKVILLE -

(RLNE3448783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2264 GLENMORE TERR have any available units?
2264 GLENMORE TERR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
Is 2264 GLENMORE TERR currently offering any rent specials?
2264 GLENMORE TERR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2264 GLENMORE TERR pet-friendly?
No, 2264 GLENMORE TERR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 2264 GLENMORE TERR offer parking?
No, 2264 GLENMORE TERR does not offer parking.
Does 2264 GLENMORE TERR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2264 GLENMORE TERR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2264 GLENMORE TERR have a pool?
No, 2264 GLENMORE TERR does not have a pool.
Does 2264 GLENMORE TERR have accessible units?
No, 2264 GLENMORE TERR does not have accessible units.
Does 2264 GLENMORE TERR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2264 GLENMORE TERR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2264 GLENMORE TERR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2264 GLENMORE TERR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Upper Rock
70 Upper Rock Cir
Rockville, MD 20850
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way
Rockville, MD 20850
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave
Rockville, MD 20850
Residences at Congressional Village
198 Halpine Rd
Rockville, MD 20852
The Upton
44 Maryland Ave
Rockville, MD 20850
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St
Rockville, MD 20852

Similar Pages

Rockville 1 BedroomsRockville 2 Bedrooms
Rockville Apartments with ParkingRockville Apartments with Pool
Rockville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central RockvilleWest Rockville
East Rockville
King Farm

Apartments Near Colleges

Montgomery CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University