Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:31 AM
1 of 15
2008 GAINSBORO ROAD
2008 Gainsboro Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2008 Gainsboro Road, Rockville, MD 20851
East Rockville
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated single family at great location. New hardwood floor throughout, walk to Twinbrook Metro, close to major roads (355 and 586) , commuters dream. Agent is owner. A must SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2008 GAINSBORO ROAD have any available units?
2008 GAINSBORO ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rockville, MD
.
Is 2008 GAINSBORO ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2008 GAINSBORO ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 GAINSBORO ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2008 GAINSBORO ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rockville
.
Does 2008 GAINSBORO ROAD offer parking?
No, 2008 GAINSBORO ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2008 GAINSBORO ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 GAINSBORO ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 GAINSBORO ROAD have a pool?
No, 2008 GAINSBORO ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2008 GAINSBORO ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2008 GAINSBORO ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 GAINSBORO ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 GAINSBORO ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2008 GAINSBORO ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2008 GAINSBORO ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
