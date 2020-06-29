1801 Chapman Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge gym parking pool

Available 05/01/20 Great apartment for rent right by Twinbrook metro! - Property Id: 227874



One bedroom plus large den with large window that could certainly work as a bedroom -- and new building!



Concierge service, and pool, gym and party room amenities! Amazing restaurants and walking distance to a Trader Joe's, Bed Bath and Beyond, the Container Store, Aldi's and so much more! Building is connected to a Safeway and some great restaurants and tea shop.



Subleasing apartment for months of May and June (happy to work out a deal on rent pricing for those two months) and then you can decide if you want to sign a longer lease with the building for the unit.



Parking available as well and literally right across the street from the metro line. More on the building can be found on the Galvan at Twinbrook website to see pics of this wonderful building.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227874

Property Id 227874



(RLNE5579431)