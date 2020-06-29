All apartments in Rockville
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:55 PM

1801 Chapman Avenue

Location

1801 Chapman Avenue, Rockville, MD 20852
East Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
Available 05/01/20 Great apartment for rent right by Twinbrook metro! - Property Id: 227874

One bedroom plus large den with large window that could certainly work as a bedroom -- and new building!

Concierge service, and pool, gym and party room amenities! Amazing restaurants and walking distance to a Trader Joe's, Bed Bath and Beyond, the Container Store, Aldi's and so much more! Building is connected to a Safeway and some great restaurants and tea shop.

Subleasing apartment for months of May and June (happy to work out a deal on rent pricing for those two months) and then you can decide if you want to sign a longer lease with the building for the unit.

Parking available as well and literally right across the street from the metro line. More on the building can be found on the Galvan at Twinbrook website to see pics of this wonderful building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227874
Property Id 227874

(RLNE5579431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

