1790 MILBORO DRIVE
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM
1790 MILBORO DRIVE
1790 Milboro Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1790 Milboro Drive, Rockville, MD 20854
West Rockville
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Basement Lower level apartment w/ private entrance 1bed/1bath Furnish. no pets/no smoking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1790 MILBORO DRIVE have any available units?
1790 MILBORO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rockville, MD
.
Is 1790 MILBORO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1790 MILBORO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1790 MILBORO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1790 MILBORO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rockville
.
Does 1790 MILBORO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1790 MILBORO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1790 MILBORO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1790 MILBORO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1790 MILBORO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1790 MILBORO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1790 MILBORO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1790 MILBORO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1790 MILBORO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1790 MILBORO DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1790 MILBORO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1790 MILBORO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
