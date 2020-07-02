All apartments in Rockville
1707 HENRY ROAD
1707 HENRY ROAD

1707 Henry Road · No Longer Available
Location

1707 Henry Road, Rockville, MD 20851
East Rockville

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Check out this newly remodeled home in the heart of Rockville. New furnace, AC, and hot water tank installed Nov 2019. Enjoy cooking in your amazing new kitchen featuring new countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic tile floor. Enjoy the beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level featuring 3BRs and 1 bath with a separate dining room and spacious living room. Downstairs is a remodeled basement area with a large rec area and a large BR with its own full bathroom. Make use of the storage room in the basement too. Outside, enjoy the plentiful parking in the wide driveway that can accommodate 4 cars, big deck, and fenced in yard with a separate shed for your lawn mower and other tools. This home is nestled in between Rockville Pike and Veirs Mill Rd so you can get to all the shopping centers, restaurants, metro very conveniently.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 HENRY ROAD have any available units?
1707 HENRY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 1707 HENRY ROAD have?
Some of 1707 HENRY ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 HENRY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1707 HENRY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 HENRY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1707 HENRY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 1707 HENRY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1707 HENRY ROAD offers parking.
Does 1707 HENRY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 HENRY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 HENRY ROAD have a pool?
No, 1707 HENRY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1707 HENRY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1707 HENRY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 HENRY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 HENRY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 HENRY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1707 HENRY ROAD has units with air conditioning.

