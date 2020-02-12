Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

160 Moore Drive Available 05/01/20 3BD/3BA Townhouse in Lincoln Terrace - Stunning 3BD/3BA townhouse minutes to Rockville Town Center and Rockville Metro. Gleaming hardwood floors, huge walk in closets, open kitchen with breakfast bar, gas cooking and S/S appliances. Kitchen opens to large deck overlooking fenced yard. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and ensuite master bath. Walk-out lower level & garage parking. Ideally located near commuter routes, public transport, great restaurants, entertainment, shopping!



(RLNE5680366)