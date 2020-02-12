All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 160 Moore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
160 Moore Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

160 Moore Drive

160 Moore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockville
See all
East Rockville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

160 Moore Drive, Rockville, MD 20850
East Rockville

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
160 Moore Drive Available 05/01/20 3BD/3BA Townhouse in Lincoln Terrace - Stunning 3BD/3BA townhouse minutes to Rockville Town Center and Rockville Metro. Gleaming hardwood floors, huge walk in closets, open kitchen with breakfast bar, gas cooking and S/S appliances. Kitchen opens to large deck overlooking fenced yard. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and ensuite master bath. Walk-out lower level & garage parking. Ideally located near commuter routes, public transport, great restaurants, entertainment, shopping!

(RLNE5680366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Moore Drive have any available units?
160 Moore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 160 Moore Drive have?
Some of 160 Moore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Moore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
160 Moore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Moore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 160 Moore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 160 Moore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 160 Moore Drive offers parking.
Does 160 Moore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Moore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Moore Drive have a pool?
No, 160 Moore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 160 Moore Drive have accessible units?
No, 160 Moore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Moore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 Moore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Moore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 Moore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd
Rockville, MD 20855
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave
Rockville, MD 20850
Congressional Towers
261 Congressional Ln
Rockville, MD 20852
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd
Rockville, MD 20851
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln
Rockville, MD 20851
Villas at Rockville
1699 Yale Pl
Rockville, MD 20850
Rollins Park
1599 E Jefferson St
Rockville, MD 20852
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr
Rockville, MD 20850

Similar Pages

Rockville 1 BedroomsRockville 2 Bedrooms
Rockville Apartments with ParkingRockville Apartments with Pool
Rockville Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central RockvilleWest Rockville
East Rockville
King Farm

Apartments Near Colleges

Montgomery CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University