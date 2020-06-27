Rent Calculator
Rockville, MD
/
1024 CRAWFORD DRIVE
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM
1 of 20
1024 CRAWFORD DRIVE
1024 Crawford Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1024 Crawford Drive, Rockville, MD 20851
East Rockville
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Wonderful home convenient to all of Rockville, Metro, buses, 270, 495. 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Covered back porch. Great yard, plenty of room inside & out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1024 CRAWFORD DRIVE have any available units?
1024 CRAWFORD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rockville, MD
.
Is 1024 CRAWFORD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1024 CRAWFORD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 CRAWFORD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1024 CRAWFORD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rockville
.
Does 1024 CRAWFORD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1024 CRAWFORD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1024 CRAWFORD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 CRAWFORD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 CRAWFORD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1024 CRAWFORD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1024 CRAWFORD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1024 CRAWFORD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 CRAWFORD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 CRAWFORD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 CRAWFORD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1024 CRAWFORD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
