Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 1014 CURTIS PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
1014 CURTIS PLACE
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1014 CURTIS PLACE
1014 Curtis Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockville
See all
Central Rockville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1014 Curtis Place, Rockville, MD 20852
Central Rockville
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Brick colonial,6min Dr to Rockville met.mins to Rockville pike.Near shopping,Restaurants 4/5 Bedrooms 3.5 Bath,FP,2 Car Garage. Cul de sac property in much sought out area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1014 CURTIS PLACE have any available units?
1014 CURTIS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rockville, MD
.
What amenities does 1014 CURTIS PLACE have?
Some of 1014 CURTIS PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1014 CURTIS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1014 CURTIS PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 CURTIS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1014 CURTIS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rockville
.
Does 1014 CURTIS PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1014 CURTIS PLACE offers parking.
Does 1014 CURTIS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 CURTIS PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 CURTIS PLACE have a pool?
No, 1014 CURTIS PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1014 CURTIS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1014 CURTIS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 CURTIS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 CURTIS PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 CURTIS PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1014 CURTIS PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St
Rockville, MD 20851
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave
Rockville, MD 20850
Congressional Towers
261 Congressional Ln
Rockville, MD 20852
The Metropolitan Rockville Town Center
255 N Washington St
Rockville, MD 20850
The Upton
44 Maryland Ave
Rockville, MD 20850
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln
Rockville, MD 20851
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
Similar Pages
Rockville 1 Bedroom Apartments
Rockville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Rockville Apartments with Parking
Rockville Apartments with Pools
Rockville Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Laurel, MD
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
College Park, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Central Rockville
West Rockville
East Rockville
King Farm
Apartments Near Colleges
Montgomery College
Howard Community College
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University