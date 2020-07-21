All apartments in Rockville
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

1014 CURTIS PLACE

1014 Curtis Place · No Longer Available
Rockville
Central Rockville
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

1014 Curtis Place, Rockville, MD 20852
Central Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Brick colonial,6min Dr to Rockville met.mins to Rockville pike.Near shopping,Restaurants 4/5 Bedrooms 3.5 Bath,FP,2 Car Garage. Cul de sac property in much sought out area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 CURTIS PLACE have any available units?
1014 CURTIS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 1014 CURTIS PLACE have?
Some of 1014 CURTIS PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 CURTIS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1014 CURTIS PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 CURTIS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1014 CURTIS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 1014 CURTIS PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1014 CURTIS PLACE offers parking.
Does 1014 CURTIS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 CURTIS PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 CURTIS PLACE have a pool?
No, 1014 CURTIS PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1014 CURTIS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1014 CURTIS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 CURTIS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 CURTIS PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 CURTIS PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1014 CURTIS PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
