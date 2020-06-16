All apartments in Riviera Beach
630 Fernhill Road
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

630 Fernhill Road

630 Fernhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

630 Fernhill Road, Riviera Beach, MD 21226
Riviera Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Recently updated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home located on a large lot with a detached garage. Fresh Paint, New Carpet, hardwood floors, updated bathrooms and Kitchen. Available June 19. TEXT Tom 410.703.2221 to schedule your showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 Fernhill Road have any available units?
630 Fernhill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riviera Beach, MD.
What amenities does 630 Fernhill Road have?
Some of 630 Fernhill Road's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 Fernhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
630 Fernhill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Fernhill Road pet-friendly?
No, 630 Fernhill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riviera Beach.
Does 630 Fernhill Road offer parking?
Yes, 630 Fernhill Road does offer parking.
Does 630 Fernhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 Fernhill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Fernhill Road have a pool?
Yes, 630 Fernhill Road has a pool.
Does 630 Fernhill Road have accessible units?
No, 630 Fernhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Fernhill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 Fernhill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 630 Fernhill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 630 Fernhill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
