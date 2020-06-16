630 Fernhill Road, Riviera Beach, MD 21226 Riviera Beach
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Recently updated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home located on a large lot with a detached garage. Fresh Paint, New Carpet, hardwood floors, updated bathrooms and Kitchen. Available June 19. TEXT Tom 410.703.2221 to schedule your showing
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 630 Fernhill Road have any available units?
630 Fernhill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riviera Beach, MD.
What amenities does 630 Fernhill Road have?
Some of 630 Fernhill Road's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 Fernhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
630 Fernhill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.