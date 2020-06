Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

2 bedroom 2 half bath townhome! Hardwood floors in the living Room.Large Kitchen with table space and skylights. Pantry. Sliders lead to the deck. Home backs to trees, very private location. Master bedroom with full bath. Fully finished basement with half bath and walk out to back yard. Cedar closet. All appliances convey. Must use WEICHERT REALTORS - Diana Realty application & lease. $50 cash each credit applicant over 18 yrs of age. 1st month's rent & security deposit must be certified funds; NO personal checks accepted!