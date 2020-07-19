All apartments in Riverside
1419 TARRAGON COURT

1419 Tarragon Court · No Longer Available
Location

1419 Tarragon Court, Riverside, MD 21017
Riverside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME FOR RENT!! TILE FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH FIREPLACE!DECK.PATIO.FENCED YARD.MUST SEE!Must use WEICHERT REALTORS - Diana Realty application & lease. $50 cash each credit applicant over 18 yrs of age. 1st month's rent & security deposit must be certified funds; NO personal checks accepted!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 TARRAGON COURT have any available units?
1419 TARRAGON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, MD.
What amenities does 1419 TARRAGON COURT have?
Some of 1419 TARRAGON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 TARRAGON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1419 TARRAGON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 TARRAGON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1419 TARRAGON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 1419 TARRAGON COURT offer parking?
No, 1419 TARRAGON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1419 TARRAGON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1419 TARRAGON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 TARRAGON COURT have a pool?
No, 1419 TARRAGON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1419 TARRAGON COURT have accessible units?
No, 1419 TARRAGON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 TARRAGON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1419 TARRAGON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1419 TARRAGON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1419 TARRAGON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
