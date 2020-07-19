BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME FOR RENT!! TILE FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH FIREPLACE!DECK.PATIO.FENCED YARD.MUST SEE!Must use WEICHERT REALTORS - Diana Realty application & lease. $50 cash each credit applicant over 18 yrs of age. 1st month's rent & security deposit must be certified funds; NO personal checks accepted!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1419 TARRAGON COURT have any available units?
1419 TARRAGON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, MD.
What amenities does 1419 TARRAGON COURT have?
Some of 1419 TARRAGON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 TARRAGON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1419 TARRAGON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.