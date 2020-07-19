1419 TARRAGON COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME FOR RENT!! TILE FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH FIREPLACE!DECK.PATIO.FENCED YARD.MUST SEE!Must use WEICHERT REALTORS - Diana Realty application & lease. $50 cash each credit applicant over 18 yrs of age. 1st month's rent & security deposit must be certified funds; NO personal checks accepted!