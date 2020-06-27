All apartments in Riverside
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:30 PM

1407 GOLDEN ROD CT

1407 Golden Rod Court · No Longer Available
Location

1407 Golden Rod Court, Riverside, MD 21017
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath town home close to 95, APG and commuting routes. Close to shopping and entertainment. Deck overlooking back yard with the walk out level to patio and fenced in back yard. Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 GOLDEN ROD CT have any available units?
1407 GOLDEN ROD CT doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1407 GOLDEN ROD CT have?
Some of 1407 GOLDEN ROD CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 GOLDEN ROD CT currently offering any rent specials?
1407 GOLDEN ROD CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 GOLDEN ROD CT pet-friendly?
No, 1407 GOLDEN ROD CT is not pet friendly.
Does 1407 GOLDEN ROD CT offer parking?
Yes, 1407 GOLDEN ROD CT offers parking.
Does 1407 GOLDEN ROD CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1407 GOLDEN ROD CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 GOLDEN ROD CT have a pool?
No, 1407 GOLDEN ROD CT does not have a pool.
Does 1407 GOLDEN ROD CT have accessible units?
No, 1407 GOLDEN ROD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 GOLDEN ROD CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1407 GOLDEN ROD CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 GOLDEN ROD CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 GOLDEN ROD CT does not have units with air conditioning.
