1307 RIGBIE HALL COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1307 RIGBIE HALL COURT

1307 Rigbie Hall Court · No Longer Available
Location

1307 Rigbie Hall Court, Riverside, MD 21017
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
New Price! Well kept Garden level condo. 2 Bedroom 1 Full bath ready for move-in now. Bright open floor plan. Washer /dryer and dishwasher in unit for your convenience. Small patio off Master with seating. Bring your things! New Year, New Digs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 RIGBIE HALL COURT have any available units?
1307 RIGBIE HALL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, MD.
What amenities does 1307 RIGBIE HALL COURT have?
Some of 1307 RIGBIE HALL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 RIGBIE HALL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1307 RIGBIE HALL COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 RIGBIE HALL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1307 RIGBIE HALL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 1307 RIGBIE HALL COURT offer parking?
No, 1307 RIGBIE HALL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1307 RIGBIE HALL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1307 RIGBIE HALL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 RIGBIE HALL COURT have a pool?
No, 1307 RIGBIE HALL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1307 RIGBIE HALL COURT have accessible units?
No, 1307 RIGBIE HALL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 RIGBIE HALL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1307 RIGBIE HALL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1307 RIGBIE HALL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1307 RIGBIE HALL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
