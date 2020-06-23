1307 Rigbie Hall Court, Riverside, MD 21017 Riverside
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
New Price! Well kept Garden level condo. 2 Bedroom 1 Full bath ready for move-in now. Bright open floor plan. Washer /dryer and dishwasher in unit for your convenience. Small patio off Master with seating. Bring your things! New Year, New Digs!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
