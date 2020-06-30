FREE RENT THROUGH 3/31! April rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home available! Wood lam flooring in your living/dining room combo. Upgraded counter tops and cabinets plus stainless steel appliances in the kitchen! Full bath upstairs has separate vanities. Don't miss out on this one! Pets OK case by case. Professionally managed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1225 GRIFFITH PLACE have any available units?
1225 GRIFFITH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, MD.
What amenities does 1225 GRIFFITH PLACE have?
Some of 1225 GRIFFITH PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 GRIFFITH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1225 GRIFFITH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 GRIFFITH PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 GRIFFITH PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 1225 GRIFFITH PLACE offer parking?
No, 1225 GRIFFITH PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 1225 GRIFFITH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1225 GRIFFITH PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 GRIFFITH PLACE have a pool?
No, 1225 GRIFFITH PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1225 GRIFFITH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1225 GRIFFITH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 GRIFFITH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 GRIFFITH PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 GRIFFITH PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1225 GRIFFITH PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)