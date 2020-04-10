6637 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym playground garage new construction

Beautiful newly constructed END UNIT TOWNHOUSE in prime location! Minutes from TWO Metro stops! Shuttle conveniently takes you from the neighborhood to the Metro. Just steps from Wholefoods, a gym, shopping, and plenty of restaurants. Top updates throughout. Chefs quality kitchen with massive center island that is perfect for entertaining. 2 car attached garage, deck on second level, additional roof top patio, and playground in the neighborhood give you plenty of space side! Tons of natural light on every level. Rec room on lower and top level are perfect for play room, office, or additional bedroom.