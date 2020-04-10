All apartments in Riverdale Park
6637 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE

6637 Rhode Island Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6637 Rhode Island Avenue, Riverdale Park, MD 20737
Riverdale Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
playground
garage
new construction
Beautiful newly constructed END UNIT TOWNHOUSE in prime location! Minutes from TWO Metro stops! Shuttle conveniently takes you from the neighborhood to the Metro. Just steps from Wholefoods, a gym, shopping, and plenty of restaurants. Top updates throughout. Chefs quality kitchen with massive center island that is perfect for entertaining. 2 car attached garage, deck on second level, additional roof top patio, and playground in the neighborhood give you plenty of space side! Tons of natural light on every level. Rec room on lower and top level are perfect for play room, office, or additional bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6637 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE have any available units?
6637 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale Park, MD.
What amenities does 6637 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE have?
Some of 6637 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6637 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6637 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6637 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6637 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverdale Park.
Does 6637 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6637 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 6637 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6637 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6637 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6637 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6637 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6637 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6637 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6637 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6637 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6637 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
