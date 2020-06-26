7 GLYNDALE COURT

Stunning top to bottom renovation! Gorgeous kitchen w/ granite & stainless appliances + miles of cabinet & counter space. Formal dining room w/overlook into living room w/cozy fireplace & slider to huge new deck. The bedrooms are spacious w/ plenty of closet space. The master suite has a private bath w/ custom tile work. The basement is HUGE w/ full bath & steps to rear yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
