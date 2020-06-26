All apartments in Reisterstown
7 GLYNDALE COURT
7 GLYNDALE COURT

7 Glyndale Court · No Longer Available
Location

7 Glyndale Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Reisterstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning top to bottom renovation! Gorgeous kitchen w/ granite & stainless appliances + miles of cabinet & counter space. Formal dining room w/overlook into living room w/cozy fireplace & slider to huge new deck. The bedrooms are spacious w/ plenty of closet space. The master suite has a private bath w/ custom tile work. The basement is HUGE w/ full bath & steps to rear yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 GLYNDALE COURT have any available units?
7 GLYNDALE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reisterstown, MD.
How much is rent in Reisterstown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reisterstown Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 GLYNDALE COURT have?
Some of 7 GLYNDALE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 GLYNDALE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7 GLYNDALE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 GLYNDALE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7 GLYNDALE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reisterstown.
Does 7 GLYNDALE COURT offer parking?
No, 7 GLYNDALE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7 GLYNDALE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 GLYNDALE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 GLYNDALE COURT have a pool?
No, 7 GLYNDALE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7 GLYNDALE COURT have accessible units?
No, 7 GLYNDALE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7 GLYNDALE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 GLYNDALE COURT has units with dishwashers.
