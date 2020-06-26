7 GLYNDALE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Stunning top to bottom renovation! Gorgeous kitchen w/ granite & stainless appliances + miles of cabinet & counter space. Formal dining room w/overlook into living room w/cozy fireplace & slider to huge new deck. The bedrooms are spacious w/ plenty of closet space. The master suite has a private bath w/ custom tile work. The basement is HUGE w/ full bath & steps to rear yard.